Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $44.94 million and $2.26 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 92,106,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

