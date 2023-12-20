Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Purchases 14,000 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 601,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 574,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 161,267 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

