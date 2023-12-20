Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 21,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 24,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
Andean Precious Metals Corp., operates as a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Bolivia. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
