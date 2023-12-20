Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson Sells 3,905 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. 1,912,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,206,000 after purchasing an additional 852,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

