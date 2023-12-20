Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading Up 4.4%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 4,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $14.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

