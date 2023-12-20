Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23. 54,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $570.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Institutional Trading of Aptus Defined Risk ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the second quarter worth $4,462,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares during the last quarter.

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

