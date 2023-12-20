Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.33 and last traded at $72.38. Approximately 4,080,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,995,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

