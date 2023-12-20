ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) dropped 23.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 242,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 86,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ARHT Media from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

