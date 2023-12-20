Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 5,380,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 1,491,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

