Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 2,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GYLD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

