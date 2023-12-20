ASD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.37 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $31.32 million and $3.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,541.75 or 0.99786415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003614 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04578594 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,186,067.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

