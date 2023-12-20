Asp Bb Holdings Llc Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 515,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 144,697 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 568.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 34.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

