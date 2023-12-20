ATB Capital Raises Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$6.50

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 286.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE OGI traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 69,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,420. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. Organigram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$5.48.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

