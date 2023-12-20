ATB Capital Raises Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$6.50

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 286.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Organigram
Organigram Price Performance
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.