Axie Infinity Price Tops $7.45 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $999.87 million and $62.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.45 or 0.00016882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,247,660 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.0571353 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $49,439,110.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

