Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 2.9%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 21,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 67,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Aztec Minerals Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Aztec Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.