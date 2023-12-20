Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$46.00 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.11.

BDGI traded down C$0.75 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.15. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$396,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$396,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,034 shares of company stock worth $118,921 and sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

