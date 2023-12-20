Balancer Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00008953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $211.02 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 60,711,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,029,603 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

