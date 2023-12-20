Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.94.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

TSE BNS traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$62.89. 1,454,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,892. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$74.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.