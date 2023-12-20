Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 119,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51.
