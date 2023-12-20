Beldex (BDX) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $276.65 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,199.36 or 0.05051753 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00102800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,796,866 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,056,860 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

