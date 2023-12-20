Belrium Price Tops $2.51 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002020 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002163 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

