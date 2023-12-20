Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 210,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

