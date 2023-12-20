Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 2.8%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 322,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 352,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $543.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after buying an additional 182,182 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $16,072,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

