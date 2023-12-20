Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.30. 322,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 352,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $543.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,914,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.