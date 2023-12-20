BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDAW) Stock Price Up 74.2%

Shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAW – Get Free Report) rose 74.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

BioCardia Trading Down 45.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

