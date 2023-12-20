BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $541.65 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,615.47 or 0.99975017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $541.65 million and $621,497.27 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012119 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,745.25825989 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $606,035.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

