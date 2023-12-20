BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $542.05 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $542.05 million and $636,085.27 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $43,647.88 or 0.99940589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00016749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012092 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,745.25825989 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $606,035.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

