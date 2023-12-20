Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.58 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.58 million and approximately $47,448.25 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00115315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00033924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

