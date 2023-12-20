BitShares Achieves Market Cap of $12.03 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $142,487.50 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002039 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002152 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

