BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.7 %

BB traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 6,667,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 22.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

