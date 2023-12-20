BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
BlackBerry Trading Down 2.7 %
BB traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 6,667,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry
In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
