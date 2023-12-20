Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Up 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.
Blue Prism Group Company Profile
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Prism Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.