BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Up 0.4%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.56 and last traded at C$17.53. 184,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 190,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.46.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.08.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.