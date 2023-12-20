BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.82 and last traded at C$15.80. 5,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This is an increase from BMO US Put Write ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

