BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $39.55 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $260.69 or 0.00592169 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion and $1.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,694,569 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,694,675.95137706. The last known price of BNB is 254.6156872 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1892 active market(s) with $1,297,817,621.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

