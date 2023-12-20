BNB Price Up 3.2% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $257.64 or 0.00589949 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.08 billion and approximately $989.74 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,694,507 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,694,675.95137706. The last known price of BNB is 254.6156872 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1892 active market(s) with $1,297,817,621.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

