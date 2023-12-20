Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $161.04. 1,013,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,003. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

