Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Robert Alan Hickey Sells 8,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 81,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,714. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.42 million, a P/E ratio of 329.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 569,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWMN. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

