Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.33. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of C$26.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

