Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5477 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Britvic Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BTVCY opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTVCY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.94) to GBX 870 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

