Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

