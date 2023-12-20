Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Medtronic by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. 1,661,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

