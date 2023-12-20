BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $17,800.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Monday, December 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Monday, November 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BFI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 77,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

