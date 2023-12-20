Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 303,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.93.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
