Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 303,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 287,451 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

