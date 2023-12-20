California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells $29,664.75 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,103. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,387,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,936,000 after acquiring an additional 479,457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 440,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,347,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

