Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. 174 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAIL. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

