Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.82. 156,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.68. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.