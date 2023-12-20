Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.
CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
