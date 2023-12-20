Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 102,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 205,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Canada Nickel Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canada Nickel news, Director Jennifer Edith Morais purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$39,564.00. In related news, Director Jennifer Edith Morais acquired 60,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$39,564.00. Also, Director Francisca Helena Quinn acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,799.80. Insiders have bought a total of 143,500 shares of company stock valued at $124,364 in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.