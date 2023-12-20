Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$53.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$50.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.46.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.45. The company had a trading volume of 177,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,421. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.14.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

