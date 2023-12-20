Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.73.

TSE:CM traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.02. 1,893,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.69. The company has a market cap of C$58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$63.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

