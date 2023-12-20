Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01), with a volume of 165678769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.56.
About Canadian Overseas Petroleum
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas reserves in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from an adjacent wind farm to power production facilities.
